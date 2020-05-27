Bezek International agreement on annual vacation for company employees

Following negotiations in the past few weeks between the Histadrut, the Bezek International employees and the management of the company, the parties reached a new agreement that will enable the company to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus crisis while reducing the injury to its employees.

Under the agreement, all employees of the company will return from unpaid leave by June 1st and receive a special grant.

In addition, the concentrated company holiday planned overseas this year will be canceled and instead coupons will be distributed to employees for local resorts.