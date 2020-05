14:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 40-year-old falls from height at Yad Natan plant; condition moderate A 40-year-old worker fell from a height while working at a factory in Moshav Yad Natan. United Hatzalah medic Ran David said: "A worker fell from a height inside a factory. With the help of other paramedics we gave him first aid and then sent him to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva suffering from injuries to his head and upper body." ► ◄ Last Briefs