Ziv Hospital: 6 cm pin removed from toddler's stomach

The life of a 3-year-old toddler was saved this week after being brought to Ziv Medical Center with a 6 cm long hairpin found in his stomach.

Due to difficulty in breathing, an X-ray was performed which clearly showed the pin that began to pass through the duodenum and therefore gastroscopy was necessary, inserting a tube in the throat into the duodenal arch and pulling the pin very carefully, as one of its sides was sharp.