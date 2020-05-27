|
Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20
Ziv Hospital: 6 cm pin removed from toddler's stomach
The life of a 3-year-old toddler was saved this week after being brought to Ziv Medical Center with a 6 cm long hairpin found in his stomach.
Due to difficulty in breathing, an X-ray was performed which clearly showed the pin that began to pass through the duodenum and therefore gastroscopy was necessary, inserting a tube in the throat into the duodenal arch and pulling the pin very carefully, as one of its sides was sharp.
