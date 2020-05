13:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Abbas gaffe gives Israel responsibility for Judea and Samaria Read more A close reading of Abbas' latest diatribe has him turning over of the rule of Judea and Samaria to Israel. Is he aware of that gaffe? Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs