13:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Yamina MK Ofir Sofer: 'Likud prefers Leftist oversight' Yamina MK Ofir Sofer attacked the Likud for handing over the audit committee to Yesh Atid instead of to Yamina: "The question is who will oversee the government, Ofer Shelah or me?" ► ◄ Last Briefs