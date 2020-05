13:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Rabbi Zalman Melamed's mission: Unite rabbis of religious Zionism Rabbi Melamed continues his efforts to unite the national religious community in all its forms under Torah leadership: "We learned from the coronavirus that we need to unite." ► ◄ Last Briefs