13:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 3 injured moderately and lightly in Modi'in traffic accident A car accident occurred between three vehicles on Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard in Modiin Maccabim Reut. MDA paramedics evacuated a 48-year-old middle-aged woman and two lightly injured patients to the hospital.