13:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Tiberias: One-and-a-half-year-old in moderate condition, near drown A one-and-a-half-year-old baby nearly drowned in a hotel pool in Tiberias. MDA paramedics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to Poriya Hospital in moderate and conscious condition.