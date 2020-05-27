4-year-old boy nearly drowns in private Golan pool; condition moderate

A 4-year-old nearly drowned in a private pool in a Golan Regional Council moshav. MDA paramedics evacuated the child to Poriya Hospital in moderate condition in full consciousness.

Senior MDA Paramedic Betzalel Leibowitz said: "When we arrived, we were led to a pool next to the lawn, the child lay conscious and suffering from respiratory distress after swallowing water. We gave him initial medical treatment that included oxygen and sent him in stable condition to the hospital."