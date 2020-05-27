|
Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20
Haifa Mayor: 'City tax rate won't be raised in 2021'
Haifa Mayor Einat Kalish Rotem instructed the city treasurer to submit to the City Council a proposal that the municipal tax decree for 2021 not include the automatic increase in the statute due to the coronavirus crisis and the desire to alleviate and assist residents and business owners dealing with its consequences.
The decision not to raise the property tax will be made after beind sent by the city council for approval by the Interior and Finance Ministers.
