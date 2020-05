11:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 US Official: 'If settlers don't like the Trump plan, don't come to us again' Read more Us officials bristle at Israeli Right's criticism of Trump plan. 'Remember where Israel was in 2016. Look at the bigger picture.' ► ◄ Last Briefs