11:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Meretz Chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz: 'Gantz became Netanyahu's yes man' Meretz Chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz attacked Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz following his remarks on applying sovereignty. "There is no 'opportunity' in annexation, just a political and security disaster and turning the State of Israel into an apartheid state. Gantz has become Netanyahu's yes man."