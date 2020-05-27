|
11:29
Reported
News BriefsSivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20
Netanyahu spoke with Congo President last night
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke last night to Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Georgia Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who called to congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu on forming his new government.
Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Tshisekedi announced after their talks to deepen economic and agricultural ties, to combat the coronavirus and more. Prime Minister Netanyahu invited the President to visit Israel at the end of the coronavirus crisis.
Last Briefs