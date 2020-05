11:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Source: 'What's important to Likud is to stick finger in Yamina's eye' A Yamina official referred to the appointment of MK Ofer Shelah Chairman of the State Audit Committee: "The main thing is to stick a finger in Yamina's eye and continue to humiliate the Right," the source was quoted on Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs