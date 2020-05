11:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Gilad Sharon: 'My father never planned to evacuate Judea and Samaria' Former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's son explained his support for applying sovereignty and addressed the situation in the Negev: "800,000 dunams have been taken over." ► ◄ Last Briefs