10:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 CDC: Coronavirus antibody tests could be wrong 50% of the time Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with COVID-19 might be wrong up to half the time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in rectified figures posted on its website. ► ◄ Last Briefs