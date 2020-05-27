|
10:53
Reported
News BriefsSivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20
Min Gantz: 'There are policy opportunities, most notably Trump plan'
Defense Minister and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz addressed in the Blue and White faction meeting the intent to apply sovereignty, "There are policy opportunities, and most notably the Trump plan.
"We will professionally examine through the Foreign Ministry and defense system the correct course of action to achieve the results that will safeguard our security and political interests. We will work wisely and responsibly because only then can we keep Israel safe."
