10:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Bathing renewed at Rakat and Ironei Ganim Kinneret beaches After receiving good water quality results, the Health Ministry announces that there is no impediment to resuming bathing at the Rakat and Ironei Ganim beaches of the Sea of Galilee.