10:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 67-year-old falls from ladder in Ashdod; condition moderate A 67-year-old worker fell off a ladder at an educational institution on Ha'orgim Street in Ashdod. United Hatzalah paramedics Daniel Bokobosa and Eliyahu Lavi who provided initial assistance said: "This is a maintenance worker who fell off a ladder while working and was bruised in the head and torso. We gave him initial assistance and then he was evacuated to hospital in moderate condition."