Yamina MK: 'Likud completes alliance with Left'

Yamina MK Matan Kahane today addressed Likud MK Mickey Zohar in the Knesset Arrangements Committe: "Why did you choose to grant the State Audit Committee to Yesh Atid rather than Yamina? Is this part of the new Likud alliance with the Left?

"It's embarrassing that the Likud prefers to do everything to continue to hurt and humiliate Yamina, the religious Zionist parties and the ideological Right."