09:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Poll: Likud 41, Blue and White 12 Read more New poll shows right-wing bloc winning 67 seats versus 47 for center-left bloc, giving the Right its largest lead ever.