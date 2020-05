09:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Joint Arab List Chairman threatens 'Palestinian response' Joint Arab List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh warns against the government's intention to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. "There will be a Palestinian response. I don't know how - it could be a popular response like the intifada, it's just a matter of time," Odeh said on Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs