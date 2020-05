09:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Yamina division of Knesset roles announced Shaked will be faction chairwoman. Bennett will serve as a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Member. Smotrich will be on the Finance and Internal Affairs Committees. Ofir Sofer will be Deputy Knesset Speaker. ► ◄ Last Briefs