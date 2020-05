09:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Dana Weiss v. Yair Netanyahu: 'We can't let it go on' Channel 12 News reporter Dana Weiss who is suing Yair Netanyahu: "This isn't the first time that Yair Netanyahu specifically attributes gendered words to women and female colleagues." ► ◄ Last Briefs