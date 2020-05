09:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Sivan 4, 5780 , 27/05/20 Trump will 'not allow' Twitter to 'stifle' free speech A tweet by the U.S. President for the first time was tagged with a "needs fact check" tag by Twitter. Trump responded: "Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!" ► ◄ Last Briefs