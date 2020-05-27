PA records no new cases of coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “health minister” Mai Al-Kaila said on Tuesday that no new cases of COVID-19 were registered in PA-assigned territories in the last 24 hours, reports the Xinhua news agency.

She said that eight cases have recovered, including six in Hebron and two in Gaza. The total number of recovered cases have reached 483 in Judea and Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem, which the PA includes in its tally despite it being under Israeli sovereignty.