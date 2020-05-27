|
Omar: Saudi Arabia and Israel have too much influence on Trump
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) likened Saudi Arabia’s influence on the Trump administration to Israel’s, saying both countries relied in part on money to bring about their preferred outcomes, JTA reports.
Her comments came in an interview with the London-based Sunday Times ahead of the publication of her book “This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman”.
