Trump: We've been in Afghanistan for 19 years, I think that's enough

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but added that he had not set a target date.

"We're there 19 years and, yeah, I think that's enough... We can always go back if we want to," Trump told a White House news conference. Asked if the Thanksgiving holiday was a target, Trump replied, "No. I have no target. But as soon as (is) reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable."