Trump: US will respond to China's security legislation for Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States is working on a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong and it would be announced before the end of the week.

"We're doing something now. I think you'll find it very interesting ... I'll be talking about it over the next couple of days," Trump said at a White House briefing.

Pressed if this would include sanctions, he replied, "No it's something you're going to be hearing about ... before the end of the week, very powerfully I think."