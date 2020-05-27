PA blasts prayer restrictions in Cave of the Patriarchs

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) official Wafa news agency claimed on Tuesday that the "Israeli occupation forces" prevented Palestinian Arabs from attending morning prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque (the Arabic name for the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron).

According to the report, the IDF has set up checkpoints, tightened its inspections along the roads leading to the Cave of the Patriarchs, permitted only 50 Muslim worshipers to enter the site and prevented others from praying at the plaza outside the compound.