European leaders urge Netanyahu: Don't apply sovereignty

Some of the leaders of major European countries have sent personal letters to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in recent days urging him not to promote a move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and to act on the Palestinian issue only in accordance with international law, Barak Ravid of Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote to Netanyahu in a letter quoted in the report, "In a friendly spirit, I ask that your new government not take unilateral steps. Such a move will undermine stability in the Middle East.”