23:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Teachers Union satisfied with summer school arrangement The Teachers Union has expressed satisfaction over the summer school policy adopted by the Ministry of Education. There had been talk that the teachers would not receive additional compensation for summer school due to missed classes and Zoom classes during the coronavirus crisis. "Teachers will not work a single extra day without compensation," head of the Teachers Union Yafa Ben David promised.