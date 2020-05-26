Amit Ben Yigal: Special salutes by IDF units to fallen soldier

Amit Ben Yigal has been saluted in special ways by a number of IDF units. A demolition unit set off a number of explosive devices in his honor. A tank crew fired a number of salvos in a similar spirit. Another IDF unit sang "Lecha Dodi" to welcome in the Sabbath in his memory and a rescue unit stormed a hill in his honor.

Ben Yigal was killed two weeks ago when a terrorist dropped a concrete block on him from the roof of a building while he was engaged in anti-terrorist activity in an Arab village.