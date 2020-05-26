22:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Protest against Supreme Court ruling: 'Jewish blood is not cheap' Hundreds of protesters marched this evening (Tuedsay) in Tel Aviv against a ruling by the Supreme Court that blocks the destruction of the home of the terrorist who planned the attack in which 19-year-old Dvir Sorek was murdered. "Jewish blood is not cheap," the protesters shouted. In addition to protesting the court's ruling in this matter, speakers also slammed the court's leniency in its rulings that favor thousands of infiltrators from African nations who have moved into the south side of Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs