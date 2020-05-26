Masada cable car to be reactitvated tomorrow

The cable car at Masada that allows vistors access to the ancient fortress without having to climb the mountain on which it was built will be activated tomorrow. Masada is the site where 960 Jews held out against 8,000 Roman legion soldiers for several months in the year 73.

Rather than submit to the Roman army, the Jews committed suicide. Today Masada is one of Israel's most popular tourist sites as well as the venue for the swearing-in ceremony of several IDF units.