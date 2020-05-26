Health Minister: 'Shavuot holiday gift for the citizens of Israel'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has called the government's new easing of restrictions a gift that coincides with the holiday of Shavuot (which celebrates the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai). "The government has given a Shavuot holiday gift to the citizens of Israel this evening," Edelstein enthused.

"We have opened bars, restaurants, swimming pools, and have now permitted up to 70 people to pray together in a synagogue. But all this can continue only is each of us adheres to the Ministry of Health's guidelines. Otherwise the virus will return and the shutdown with it," Edelstein said.