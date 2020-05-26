MK Sofer decries Supreme Court blocking destruction of terrorist home

Knesset Member Ofir Sofer of the right-wing Yamina party has slammed the Supreme Court for blocking the IDF from destroying the home of a terrorist who planned the murder of 19-year-old Dvir Sorek. Sofer joins a chorus of those along with the Sorek family demadning that a hearing be held regarding the ruling that prevented the scheduled destruction.

In a letter to the Supreme Court, Sofer noted that the destruction of terrorists' houses is a clear warning to them, according to security officials, and that the court's decision is a blow against deterrence of terrorist acts.

"As far as a terrorist knows, chances are that his home will not be destroyed for a variety of reasons, even if he plans an attack by a squad of terrorists. This decision increases the chances of further terrorist attacks," Sofer wrote.