News BriefsSivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
'Her death is being treated as if a cat were killed'
A 55 year old Arab drug dealer who has been accused of ignoring 17-year-old Miriam Peretz when she was dying from an overdose of drugs he gave her has been brought before a Jerusalem court. Peretz family lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir has criticized the authorities for bringing a charge of criminal neglect as opposed to a charge of causing Miriam Peretz' death. "Her death is being treated as if a cat were killed," lamented Ben-Gvir.
