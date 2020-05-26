21:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 'Her death is being treated as if a cat were killed' A 55 year old Arab drug dealer who has been accused of ignoring 17-year-old Miriam Peretz when she was dying from an overdose of drugs he gave her has been brought before a Jerusalem court. Peretz family lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir has criticized the authorities for bringing a charge of criminal neglect as opposed to a charge of causing Miriam Peretz' death. "Her death is being treated as if a cat were killed," lamented Ben-Gvir. ► ◄ Last Briefs