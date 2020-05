21:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 'Fathers for Justice' protest: Wives' abuse of husbands ignored The Fathers for Justice organization has protested that government and legal authorities ignore domestic violence complaints when they involve women abusing men. According to available statistics 37% of spousal abuse complaints filed with police involve wives' abuse of husbands but according to Fathers for Justice "these complaints are systematically ignored." ► ◄ Last Briefs