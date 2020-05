20:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 EU Foreign Minister Borrell welcomes Foreign Minister Ashkenazi European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell spoke with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today, congratulating him on his new cabinet appointment and noting that the Union "expects to continue to work constructively with the new Israeli government." ► ◄ Last Briefs