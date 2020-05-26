20:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together' At a ceremony marking the disbanding of the special coronavirus task force IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi praised the efforts of all involved and quoted a famous maxim: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." The task force consisted of several government ministries working together with the highest echelons of the military and intelligence sectors, including the Mossad. ► ◄ Last Briefs