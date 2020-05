20:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 2,019 active Covid-19 cases in Israel, 23 new cases in last 24 hrs. The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Israel continues to decline, with a total of 2,019 cases at this time. Still, 23 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, a slight rise in the number of daily cases. ► ◄ Last Briefs