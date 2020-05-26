19:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Zoom global round table brings Israel, Diaspora organizations together A Zoom global round table meeting headed by Jewish Agency chairman Yitzhak Herzog and Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich brought them together with the leaders of more than 30 Diaspora Jewish organizations. Issues relating to the response of Diaspora communities to the corona virus and steps for strengthening these communities going forward were discussed. ► ◄ Last Briefs