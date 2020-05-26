Incoming Minister of Tourism urges Israelis to vacation in Israel

Incoming Minister of Tourism Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) took a tour on Tuesday ahead of tomorrow's reopening of hotels with a purple tag designation that indicates they are complying with Health Ministry protective measures and are allowed to receive guests. "Tomorrow is an important day tomorrow for the tourism industry in Israel as hotels begin to reopen," the tourism minister said at the end of the tour.

Minister Zamir added that he "calls on the public to express confidence, to come and relax and vacation in Israel in the near future to restore this important industry. I came and saw, the hotels are ready, the protective measures in place, the staff trained and I wish everyone a quick return to their routine and a pleasant vacation," he concluded. Many purple tag bed and breakfast accommodations reopened last Wednesday.