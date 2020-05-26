MK Sharren Haskell: 'Don't let Israel be a haven for sex offenders'

Likud member of Knesset Sharren Haskell reacted to a Jerusalem district court ruling to extradite an accused sex offender to Australia who has been living in the Samarian community of Emmanuel. Malka Leiffer has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual abuse at a school in Melbourne where she was a principal.

Leiffer fled from Australia just as a case against her was being finalized by law enforcement authorities. Urging her immediate extradition, Haskell stated: "Don't let Israel become a haven for rapists and pedophiles."