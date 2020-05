18:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 DM Gantz makes first visit to Southern Command, focuses on Gaza sector Incoming Defense Minister Benny Gantz made his first visit to the Southern Command, meeting with military brass, local leaders and paratroopers acitive in the sector. The focus of Gantz' visit was the situation in Gaza and the Gaza envelope of surrounding communities, especial Sderot. ► ◄ Last Briefs