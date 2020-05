18:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Former student attempts to run over principal of Baltimore yeshiva A former student at Baltimore yeshiva Ner Yisrael rammed his car into the vehicle of a staff member and then attempted to run over the yeshiva principal walking nearby, barely missing him. ► ◄ Last Briefs