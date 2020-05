18:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Supreme Court blocks destruction of terrorist's home The Btsalmo (In God's Image) human rights organization has protested the Supreme Court's decision blocking the destruction of the home of a terrorist responsible for the murder of Dvir Sorek, a 19-year-old yeshiva student. "The one last means of deterring terrorist attacks has been shatttered, "a Btsalmo spokesman said, "which will lead to an additional wave of attacks." ► ◄ Last Briefs