17:56
Reported
Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
De Blasio says public worship still dangerous, nixing Trump
New York Mayor de Blasio has announced that he still sees danger in public worship despite President Trump's call to reopen houses of worship.
"The president left the impression.. that any and all religious services should just start again. I'm saying very clearly — that is dangerous.. From the point of view of the faith leaders of New York City, it's not time yet to go back to traditional large services," de Blasio said.
