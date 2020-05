17:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Government eases restrictions on restaurants, pools, public events The government has informed the public by telephone canvasing on the easing of restrictions regarding eating at restaurants, swimming in public pools, and attendance at group gatherings and public events. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is still enforcing certain restrictions that are in place. ► ◄ Last Briefs